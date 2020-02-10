Irish PM Varadkar says coalition with Sinn Fein is not an option

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Sunday a coalition between his centre-right Fine Gael party and left-wing nationalists Sinn Fein is not an option as the parties' policies are "not compatible".

"For us coalition with Sinn Fein is not an option, but we are willing to talk to other parties," Varadkar told journalists in Dublin, speaking following Saturday's election. The head of rival centre-right party Fianna Fail earlier on Sunday declined to rule out a coalition with Sinn Fein.

