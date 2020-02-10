Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Trump proposes 21% cut in U.S. foreign aid in budget proposal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 01:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 01:11 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Trump proposes 21% cut in U.S. foreign aid in budget proposal
US President Donald Trump (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump will propose cutting billions of dollars in U.S. foreign aid in his fiscal 2021 budget while seeking an increase in funds to counter developing economic threats from China and Russia, senior administration officials told Reuters. Trump, a Republican, sought in his budget proposal last year to slash foreign aid but faced steep resistance from Congress and did not prevail.

His latest budget, which will be released on Monday, is a blueprint for his spending proposals that is unlikely, again, to be passed, particularly in an election year. Trump will seek to make a 21% cut in foreign aid in the proposal, which seeks $44.1 billion in the upcoming fiscal year compared with $55.7 billion enacted in fiscal year 2020, an administration official said.

Aid to Ukraine would remain at its 2020 levels under the new proposal, the official said. Trump was acquitted last week of impeachment charges that he withheld aid to Ukraine to spur Kiev to investigate political rival Joe Biden, a Democratic presidential candidate and former U.S. vice president. Administration officials told Reuters that Trump would request an increase in funding for the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to $700 million compared to $150 million the previous year.

The DFC was formed in large part to counter China's growing economic influence. It serves as a development bank that partners with the private sector to provide loans in developing countries. It also serves as an alternative financing option to what the United States sees as predatory practices from China. U.S. officials want to counter the soft power China has wielded with such loans and help countries avoid what they consider Beijing's "debt trap" diplomacy in which countries give up control ports, roadways or other major assets when they fund infrastructure projects with Chinese loans that they cannot payback.

"Every country knows the drawbacks of working with autocratic governments," said Adam Boehler, the DFC's chief executive, in an interview, listing poor infrastructure as one consequence developing countries faced. "There are very few countries in this world that wouldn't prefer the American private capital market...That's what we represent." The increased budget funding would help counter-economic threats and was in line with Congress's bipartisan wish the agency would have such resources, he said.

He said part of the agency's money would be oriented to driving 5G technology in developing countries. The budget also proposes $1.1 billion for cybersecurity efforts by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

UPDATE 5-American, Afghan soldiers killed in shootout in Afghanistan-NY Times

UPDATE 2-Deaths from China's coronavirus outbreak surpass deaths from SARS

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Canucks look to finish off season sweep of Predators

Nipping on the heels of a wild-card spot in the Western Conference standings, the Nashville Predators conclude their four-game road swing through western Canada on Monday night when they visit the Pacific Division-leading Vancouver Canucks....

UPDATE 2-Trump to propose cuts in foreign aid and social safety nets in budget -officials

U.S. President Donald Trump will propose on Monday a 21 cut in foreign aid and slashing social safety net programs in his 4.8 trillion budget proposal for fiscal 2021, according to senior administration officials. The budget will seek an in...

WHO advance team on coronavirus on way to China - Tedros tweet

An advance team of World Health Organization WHO experts has left for Beijing to investigate Chinas coronavirus epidemic, the Geneva-based agency said on Sunday. WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who made a trip to Beijing fo...

Canucks look to finish off season sweep of Predators

Nipping on the heels of a wild-card spot in the Western Conference standings, the Nashville Predators conclude their four-game road swing through western Canada on Monday night when they visit the Pacific Division-leading Vancouver Canucks....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020