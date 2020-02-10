Left Menu
Sanders to seek partial recanvass of Iowa caucus results

  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 07:09 IST
  • Created: 10-02-2020 07:07 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@SanSanders)

Senator Bernie Sanders' campaign plans to ask for a "partial recanvass" of the results of last week's Iowa caucuses. A campaign aide confirmed the plans on Sunday night, ahead of a Monday deadline for candidates to ask the Iowa Democratic Party to recanvass the results.

A recanvass is not a recount, but a check of the vote count to ensure the results were added correctly. The state party released updated results on Sunday showing Pete Buttigieg leading Sanders by two state delegate equivalents out of 2,152 counted.

The Associated Press remains unable to declare a winner because it believes the results may not be fully accurate and are still subject to potential revision. Technical issues roiled the caucuses. An app used by party volunteers to report results and jammed phone lines set up for the same purpose resulted in the Iowa Democratic Party failing to release any results to the public until nearly a day after the event.

Behind the scenes, party volunteers reported inconsistencies in the complicated math used by caucus volunteers to calculate the outcome of each individual caucus. To confirm the validity of the data they received, Iowa Democratic Party officials spent much of the week collecting paper records of the results and checking them against the numbers reported by volunteers. But issues continued to plague the party's reporting, and the Iowa Democratic Party on Saturday said it was reviewing reported inconsistencies in 95 precincts.

The state party also asked campaigns to submit any evidence of inconsistencies in the final results, and pledged to issue any corrections by Monday.

