Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sinn Fein surges as most popular party in Irish election

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dublin
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 07:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 07:17 IST
Sinn Fein surges as most popular party in Irish election
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Nationalist party Sinn Fein won the popular vote in Ireland's general election, ballot counts revealed on Sunday, with the one-time political wing of the IRA disrupting a duopoly of centre-right parties which have historically controlled the Republic. After all 39 constituencies across Ireland were tallied, Sinn Fein received 24.5 per cent of the first preference vote, outstripping the opposition Fianna Fail party on 22.2 per cent and incumbent prime minister Leo Varadkar's governing Fine Gael party on 20.9 per cent.

Ireland operates on a single transferable vote system and Sinn Fein ran a slate of just 42 candidates for the 159 seats contested, meaning its strong performance may not result in it becoming the biggest party in Ireland's next parliament. But the left-wing party started celebrating its surge after campaigning on issues of healthcare and housing.

"It's official (Sinn Fein) won the election -- highest popular vote," tweeted leader Mary Lou McDonald. Counting is expected to continue on Monday, with analysts saying it could take two to three days before full results are known.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fail have traditionally taken turns in power in the Republic. "It seems that we have now a three party system," said Varadkar at the counting centre for his Dublin West constituency. "That is going to make forming a government quite difficult."

Varadkar failed to take the first of four seats as the count unfolded, with a Sinn Fein candidate announced as the first new lawmaker in his region. Varadkar was elected on the fifth round of vote counts, relying on redistributed ballots in a morale-bruising episode for the premier.

At 2315 GMT state broadcaster RTE reported that 60 of 159 seats were filled, with 29 going to Sinn Fein. But due to ballot transfers and Sinn Fein's smaller slate of candidates an overall seat forecast should not be extrapolated from the early set of lawmakers elected. Leaders entered negotiation mode as it became clear the next government will need to contain more than one party.

McDonald arrived at the main count centre in the capital to a huge fanfare from supporters and was returned to her central Dublin seat on Sunday evening. "This is changing the shape of an old Irish politics. This is not a transient thing, this is just the beginning," she told reporters.

In the last election in 2016, Sinn Fein got 13.8 per cent of the vote. McDonald said the two other main parties were "still in a state of denial, they're still not listening to what the people have said".

The 50-year-old said she ideally wanted "a government with no Fianna Fail or no Fine Gael in it" and had made contact with smaller parties, but added: "I will talk to and listen to everybody." Sinn Fein's flagship policy is uniting Ireland and the British territory of Northern Ireland, reversing the partition of the island of Ireland in 1921.

Varadkar reiterated his campaign position that he would not form a coalition with Sinn Fein because of its past links to the Irish Republican Army paramilitary. "Nobody can be forced into some sort of forced marriage or forced coalition," he said. Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin was elected to his seat in the city of Cork. He has previously said he would not back Fine Gael in a "grand coalition". But on Sunday night he seemed to soften his stance against a potential coalition with Sinn Fein.

"This is not just a change election -- it has changed Irish elections themselves for the foreseeable future," wrote columnist Fintan O'Toole in The Irish Times newspaper. "For a huge chunk of voters, change is being seen as something that comes from outside the system." Sinn Fein was "once inextricable from the IRA" and considered a "pariah" he said, but younger voters in particular were drawn by the party's promise of addressing income inequality.

Notably, an exit poll put Sinn Fein comfortably ahead with voters aged 18-24 and 25-34, with support at 32 per cent in each age bracket. But even once the make-up of the new chamber emerges, it could take much longer to cobble together a government.

Following Ireland's 2016 election, it took 70 days before a new minority coalition government was formed under Fine Gael.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

UPDATE 5-American, Afghan soldiers killed in shootout in Afghanistan-NY Times

Health News Roundup: Chinese cities into ghost towns; Fear can be more harmful than coronavirus and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

China inflation rises as coronavirus disrupts supply chains

Beijing, Feb 10 AFP China consumer prices rose at their highest rate in more than eight years, official data showed Monday, with inflation more than expected on the back of Lunar New Year demand and a deadly virus outbreak. Beijing had alre...

Soccer-Tottenham's Alli apologises for coronavirus video

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has apologised for a video posted on his Snapchat account in which he appeared to mock an Asian man in relation to the coronavirus outbreak. The newly identified coronavirus outbreak in China has kille...

Jets rally past Blackhawks on 4-goal 3rd period

Andrew Copp tallied a goal and an assist -- including the game-winning goal at 1327 of the third period -- to back a 24-save effort from goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and lead the host Winnipeg Jets to a 5-2 victory against the Chicago Black...

UPDATE 1-Obamas' studio lands documentary Oscar for 'American Factory'

American Factory, a Netflix film from Barack and Michelle Obamas nascent production house chronicling what happened to a group of Ohio autoworkers laid off during the 2008 recession, won the Oscar for best documentary feature on Sunday. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020