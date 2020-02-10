Chhattisgarh CM to participate in 'India conference' at Harvard University on Saturday
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will on Saturday participate in the "India conference" at the Harvard University. The Congress leader will speak on "Caste and Politics in Democratic India" at the event, according to an official statement issued on Monday.
This conference is one of the largest student-run events focusing on India in the USA. It is hosted at the Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School by graduate students of Harvard University. "It is a matter of extreme pride for Chhattisgarh and the nation, (that) Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will be a part of the special discussion in the "India Conference" at Harvard to be held on February 15th-16th, 2020," the statement said.
The conference brings together business leaders, entertainment professionals, government officials and philanthropists to engage in a conversation about India's path to global leadership. In 2019, over 1,000 people attended the conference, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Delhi Congress President Subhash Chopra meets man on hunger strike at Shaheen Bagh
I will resign soon, says MLA Harish Dhami after Congress forms new committee in Uttarakhand
Peru president eyes blow to opposition in congressional polls
Congress leaders brawl during flag hoisting ceremony in Indore
On Republic Day, Congress posts old videos of Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka reading Preamble