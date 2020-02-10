Chennai, Feb 10 (PTI): Top stories from the southern region at 5 PM. KA-BANK-CASE Ex-CEO of crisis-hit bank in Karnataka booked Bengaluru: A case of cheating and forgery has been registered against the former chief executive officer of crisis-hit Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Bank Limited here, weeks after RBI cap on withdrawal limit triggered panic among depositors.

TN-RESERVATION-DMK Reservation policy facing peril after BJP came to power: DMK Chennai: DMK president M K Stalin has alleged that the policy of providing reservation was facing peril ever since the BJP assumed office at the Centre. PD-SMARTCITY-MINISTER Centre has allocated Rs 80 cr as incentive to Pondy under Smart City scheme: Minister Puducherry: The Centre has earmarked Rs 80 crore as special incentive to Puducherry for 'impressive' implementation of the Smart City project here, the territorial Local Administration Minister A Namassivayam said..

