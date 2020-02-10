Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamata urges PM to refrain from 'divisive politics', offers cooperation to revive economy

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to refrain from the "divisive and communal politics", stating that Union government and Opposition should work together to revive the slowing Indian economy.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kolkata (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 17:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 17:58 IST
Mamata urges PM to refrain from 'divisive politics', offers cooperation to revive economy
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (left) and state Finance Minister Amit Mitra addressing a post-budget press conference on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to refrain from the "divisive and communal politics", stating that Union government and Opposition should work together to revive the slowing Indian economy. "I request Prime Minister to refrain from political vendetta, communal politics and divisive politics. The government and Opposition shall work together to revive the Indian economy and for the development of the country. We are ready to have talks with Centre as it is a serious matter," said Banerjee during a post-Budget press conference.

The Trinamool Congress supremo alleged that the central government nowadays "does not consult states" before taking any decision. Underlining on the state Budget, she said: "We do not make an anti-people Budget. We make a pro-people Budget. West Bengal is at the top among other states when it comes to development. We are giving the highest priority to education, farmers and health schemes."

Banerjee lambasted the Centre for blaming her government for not implementing the Centre's universal health scheme 'Ayushman Bharat' in the state and said that already free of cost treatment is being provided to people of West Bengal under various welfare schemes launched by the state government. She claimed that state farmers' income has been increased by three times. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon moves Karnataka HC seeking stay on CCI probe order

E-commerce giant Amazon on Monday moved the Karnataka High Court seeking a stay on the investigation ordered by the Competition Commission of India CCI against the company for alleged violations of provisions of competition laws. In its ple...

Over 1.97 lakh passengers from 1818 flights screened for coronavirus: Dr Harsh Vardhan

As a part of measures to prevent cases of coronavirus, over 1.97 lakh passengers from 1,818 flights have been screened so far, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan informed the Lok Sabha on Monday. Making a suo moto statement, he noted th...

Anti-CAA protesters scuffle with police as march from Jamia to Parliament stopped

Hundreds of Jamia Millia Islamia students and residents of nearby Jamia Nagar on Monday refused to end their protest against the CAA and insisted on marching to Parliament, clambering over barricades before finally digging in their heels an...

Delay in supply of Russian equipment delayed construction of aircraft carrier: Govt

Delay in getting certain aviation equipment from Russia pushed back the deadline for construction of Indias first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, according to the government. Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020