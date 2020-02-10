BJP flays TRS-led GHMC for passingresolution against CAA

The BJP's Telangana unit on Monday condemned the TRS-led Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation for passing a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Passing a resolution against a law passed by Parliament at local body level and more so, when it has nothing to do with neither the city nor its administration is "quite juvenile", the party state unit chief spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao said in a statement.

"In a mad rush to please their bosses, both mayor andhis deputy have done the unthinkable, they have become the first local body in the country to pass this type of a resolution to make themselves a laughing stock," the BJP leader added. The GHMC passed a resolution against the CAA at its general body meeting here on February 8.

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) had voted against the amendment to citizenship law in Parliament in December..

