Result trends to Delhi Assembly elections to be available on 11 Feb

The result trends to Delhi Assembly elections will be available with effect from 8 AM on 11th February 2020 on the following places apart from all the counting centers.

http://results.eci.gov.in The results are displayed on the website of the Election Commission of India and are updated every few minutes to display the current round wise results of each constituency

The results are also available from the "Voter helpline" Mobile app available at Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The website / mobile app will display information as filled in the system by the Returning Officers from their respective Counting Centers.

