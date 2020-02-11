Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Sinn Fein eyes government, Irish unity poll after election surge

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 06:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 05:54 IST
UPDATE 3-Sinn Fein eyes government, Irish unity poll after election surge
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Sinn Fein on Monday said it wanted a major role in Ireland's next government after a record election showing, a move that would raise its central goal of reunification with Northern Ireland near the top of the agenda in Dublin for the first time. The left-wing Irish nationalist party stunned the establishment by beating the two center-right parties that have led every government in the country's history, almost doubling its vote share from the last election to 24.5%.

Sinn Fein's low number of candidates meant, however, that it fell just short of the largest number of seats on 37, behind the center-right Fianna Fail on 38 but for the first time above Prime Minister Leo Varadkar's Fine Gael, which fell to 35 seats. The task of forming a government will be extremely complicated in a hugely fractured 160-seat parliament.

Successive surveys suggested the Sinn Fein surge was based almost exclusively on the major campaign issues of healthcare and the high cost and low availability of housing, with the idea of Irish unity barely registering with voters. However, the former political wing of the Irish Republican Army said ahead of the vote that a condition for any coalition would be immediate preparations for a referendum on unity with Northern Ireland, a British province, that it would push London to hold within five years.

"People want new politics and I believe Sinn Fein will be the core of that," Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald told reporters. Both Fine Gael, which secured 20.9% of the vote, and Fianna Fail, with 22.2%, have insisted for years they would not govern with Sinn Fein, citing differing economic policies and its past links to the IRA. The militant group fought against British rule in Northern Ireland in a conflict in which some 3,600 people were killed before a 1998 peace deal.

Fine Gael repeated its insistence on Monday while Fianna Fail said it saw significant hurdles to such a tie-up. Fine Gael and Fianna Fail have themselves never formed a coalition together. Varadkar presided over a minority government. "We certainly will engage with them (Sinn Fein)," Fianna Fail deputy leader Dara Calleary told national broadcaster RTE. "But let's be in no doubt that those policy difficulties and those principles are still difficult hurdles."

A combination of two of the three parties would also require the support of other lawmakers or smaller parties. McDonald said she would first try to establish whether she could form a left-wing coalition without Fianna Fail or Fine Gael, an options analyst said was unrealistic. Senior colleague Eoin O Broin, also cast doubt on that, saying there would ultimately be negotiations between the three big parties.

Talks to form the last government in 2016 lasted 10 weeks. BORDER POLL?

Under the 1998 Good Friday deal that mostly ended decades of violence between Catholic nationalists seeking to merge Northern Ireland with Ireland and Protestant unionists who want it to remain part of the United Kingdom, Britain's minister for the region can call a referendum if a "yes" majority looks likely. A vote would also be required in Ireland and an exit poll on Sunday showed 57% of voters backed holding one within five years. Eighty-one percent of Sinn Fein supporters want a poll, compared to 52% of Fianna Fail voters and 44% among Fine Gael.

In its election manifesto, Sinn Fein said it wanted to establish a parliamentary committee and citizens assembly to plan for Irish unity. McDonald's, whose party members sang Irish rebel songs and flew the Irish tricolor flag as candidate after candidate was elected on Sunday, believes Britain would only consider calling a poll when Ireland is pro-actively planning for unification.

Fianna Fail and Fine Gael also want to see the unification of the island - partitioned almost a century ago - but say now is not the time. Fianna Fail pledged in its manifesto to start some preparations, but nowhere near the level, Sinn Fein wants. "One-quarter of the vote is hardly a stunning endorsement of the idea that there should be a border poll," Jeffrey Donaldson, a senior member of the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party, which shares power with Sinn Fein in Northern Ireland, told BBC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

L&T Construction bags 'large' contracts for its power transmission, distribution biz

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

With an eye on China & Russia, Trump proposes USD 740 billion as the defence budget

President Donald Trump on Monday proposed USD 740 billion as the countrys national security budget for 2021, with an eye on China and Russia that are on a military modernisation programme that poses a challenge to the United States. A key a...

Dodgers finalize deal with Red Sox for Betts, Price

Outfielder Mookie Betts and left-hander David Price are finally heading to the Los Angeles Dodgers from the Boston Red Sox as part of a deal that was agreed upon Sunday. The trade was finalized Monday after medical reviews.The Dodgers will ...

EXPLAINER-As coronavirus fails to ease, interest in 'force majeure'

With the coronavirus outbreak that originated in Hubei province, China, showing no signs of abating any time soon, some companies that buy and sell goods in the Chinese market are taking interest in the legal defense of force majeure.The de...

UPDATE 3-U.S. judge expected to rule in favor of merger of Sprint, T-Mobile-sources

A U.S. district judge is expected to rule in favor of allowing Sprint and T-Mobile to merge over the objections of a group of state attorneys general, according to two sources familiar with the matter. Shares of Sprint surged 69 in after ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020