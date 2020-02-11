Left Menu
Assembly polls: AAP leading in 18 seats, BJP in10 seats in early poll trends

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 09:55 IST
  11-02-2020
AAP logo Image Credit: ANI

The Aam Aadmi Party is leading in 18 seats while the BJP is leading in 11 seats in Delhi, polls for which were held on February 8, according to early trends by the Election Commission on Tuesday. Polls trends are so far available for 29 out of the 70 seats in Delhi.

According to the EC's website, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is leading from his New Delhi constituency. Kejriwal reached his party office as the counting got underway.

Counting centers are spread across 21 locations, spanning 70 constituencies. Counting centers are located across 11 districts, including at CWG Sports Complex in east Delhi, NSIT Dwarka in west Delhi, Meerabai Institute of Technology and G B Pant Institute of Technology in southeast Delhi, Sir CV Raman ITI, Dheerpur in central Delhi, and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana in north Delhi.

The Assembly elections were held on Saturday last. A total of 672 candidates including 593 men and 79 women contested the polls.

