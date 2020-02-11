Sinn Fein becomes Ireland's second largest parliamentary party
Sinn Fein on Tuesday became Ireland's second-largest parliamentary party after winning the popular vote in a weekend election.
With counting completed in the early hours of Tuesday morning Sinn Fein had taken 37 of the 160 seats in the Dail, Ireland's lower house of parliament.
Centre-right party Fianna Fail were only one ahead on 38, whilst Prime Minister Leo Varadkar's Fine Gael party took 35.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sinn Fein
- Dublin
- Leo Varadkar
- Ireland
- Fianna Fail
- Fine Gael
ALSO READ
Irish unity preparations price for Sinn Fein coalition support
UPDATE 2-Sinn Fein draw level atop opinion poll days from Irish election
Sinn Fein demands place at talks to form next Irish government
UPDATE 2-Sinn Fein establish clear lead in opinion poll ahead of Irish election
Indian-origin Irish PM Leo Varadkar suffers bruising polls