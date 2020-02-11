Left Menu
Development News Edition

President Trump's visit to further strengthen strategic ties: India

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 10:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 10:09 IST
President Trump's visit to further strengthen strategic ties: India
(Representative Image)

US President Donald Trump's maiden visit to India will provide an opportunity to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday. The ministry's comments came hours after the White House announced that the US president and First Lady Melania Trump will visit India from February 24 to 25.

India had invited Trump to grace the Republic Day parade as the chief guest last year but the US President could not come due to scheduling issues. During his visit to the US in September last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reminded Trump of his invitation to him to visit India along with his family.

"The visit will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to review progress in bilateral ties and further strengthen our strategic partnership," the MEA said. It said Trump and the First Lady will attend official engagements in the national capital and Ahmedabad, and interact with a cross-section of Indian society.

The main outcome of Trump's visit is likely to be finalisation of a trade deal. The MEA said the global strategic partnership between India and the US is based on "trust, shared values, mutual respect and understanding", and marked by warmth and friendship between the peoples of the two countries.

"The relationship has further evolved under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and President Trump, with significant progress in all areas, including trade, defence, counter-terrorism, energy, coordination on regional and global issues as well as people-to-people ties," the MEA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

L&T Construction bags 'large' contracts for its power transmission, distribution biz

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand reports one new case of coronavirus, brings total to 33

Thailand has recorded one new case of coronavirus, bringing the total in the country to 33 since January, a health ministry official said on Tuesday. The new case is a 54-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan who was put in quarantine after com...

Not nervous: Manoj Tiwari

Stating that he was not nervous, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari Tuesday said preparations for celebration at party offices had begun, as initial trends trickled in for the assembly polls. I am not nervous. We have appeared for a test, results...

TresVista Launches its Third Delivery Center in Bengaluru, India

Following the successful opening of its office in Pune in April 2018, TresVista has announced the launch of a new delivery center in Bengaluru. Situated at the Bhartiya Center of Information Technology BCIT, the Bengaluru office anticipates...

TRENDS

Congress Alka Lamba trailing by over 5,800 votes from Chandni Chowk constituency....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020