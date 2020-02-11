Delhi polls: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia leading from Patparganj constituency by 112 votes
Delhi Assembly polls: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia leading from Patparganj constituency by 112 votes, BJP candidate Ravinder Singh Negi trailing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Manish Sisodia
- Delhi Assembly
- Patparganj
- BJP
ALSO READ
Vijay Goel visits slum area in Manish Sisodia's constituency; slams AAP govt over failed promises
CBI searches premises of IAS officer in connection with the arrest of OSD to Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: officials.
Strictest action must be taken, no issue with timing, says Manish Sisodia on arrest of OSD
Manish Sisodia holds foot march on last day of campaigning, seeks votes 'for work'
Criminal complaint in Delhi court against Manish Sisodia over 'fake news'