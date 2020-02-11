Left Menu
AAP will register massive win: Sanjay Singh

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 10:13 IST
  • Created: 11-02-2020 10:09 IST
AAP leader Sanjay Singh. Image Credit: ANI

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday said his party will register a "massive win" in the high-stakes Delhi Assembly election, counting for which began amid tight security at various centres set up to carry out the exercise. Initial trends suggested the ruling Aam Aadmi Party marching ahead, but the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders maintained that their party would win.

The counting began at 8 am and will be held in multiple rounds, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said. "We have been saying since the beginning that the upcoming polls will be fought on the basis of work done by us and it is too early. You wait and watch we will register a massive win," Singh told reporters outside his residence.

