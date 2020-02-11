Delhi polls results: AAP's Durgesh Pathak trailing by over 2,800 votes from Karawal Nagar seat
Delhi Assembly election results: AAP's Durgesh Pathak trailing by over 2,800 votes from Karawal Nagar seat, BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht in the lead.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Assembly
- AAP
- Durgesh Pathak
- Karawal Nagar
- Mohan Singh Bisht
- BJP
ALSO READ
SP Chief exudes confidence of AAP sweeping Delhi polls
Press broom button so hard that AAP breaks its 2015 record: Kejriwal
Delhi Safai Karamcharis Union head joins AAP
BJP to rake up 'nationalist' issues in Delhi poll campaign to counter AAP's development plank
Press broom button so hard that AAP breaks its 2015 record: Kejriwal