On Kejriwal's orders, no firecrackers at AAP headquarters as party celebrates poll victory

As AAP is set to register a massive victory in the assembly polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday asked party volunteers to not burst firecrackers during celebrations to prevent air pollution. AAP volunteers grooved to party anthem "Lage Raho Kejriwal" and hugged each other and maintained they will strictly abide by the direction of Kejriwal.

They said other preparations, including ordering sweets and namkeens and even "band baja", were underway at the party's ITO headquarters. The AAP was leading on 57 seats while the BJP on 13, according to the latest election trends.

In 2015, AAP secured a landslide victory when it bagged 67 seats, reducing the BJP to three. Congress drew a blank. Reducing air pollution was one of the main promises made by the AAP in its manifesto and "guarantee card".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

