AIADMK urges Puducherry govt to declare Karaikal protected

Opposition AIADMK in Puducherry on Tuesday urged the Congress government to declare the Karaikal region in the Cauvery delta as a `protected agricultural zone`, emulating the Tamil Nadu government's initiative.

Leader of the AIADMK legislature wing A.Anbalagan said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami has made a 'historic announcement that the Cauvery Delta districts would be categorized as "protected agricultural zone" for protection of farmlands and to ensure benefits to farmers

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy should also come out with a similar announcement to protect Karaikal, which is in the tail end of Cauvery delta, in the union territory as a protected agricultural zone, he told reporters here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

