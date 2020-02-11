Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIADMK urges Puducherry govt to declare Karaikal protected

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pondy
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 12:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 12:49 IST
AIADMK urges Puducherry govt to declare Karaikal protected
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Opposition AIADMK in Puducherry on Tuesday urged the Congress government to declare the Karaikal region in the Cauvery delta as a `protected agricultural zone`, emulating the Tamil Nadu government's initiative.

Leader of the AIADMK legislature wing A.Anbalagan said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami has made a 'historic announcement that the Cauvery Delta districts would be categorized as "protected agricultural zone" for protection of farmlands and to ensure benefits to farmers

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy should also come out with a similar announcement to protect Karaikal, which is in the tail end of Cauvery delta, in the union territory as a protected agricultural zone, he told reporters here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

What happened to BJP's tall claims of win? Kamal Nath on Delhi

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said he was aware of his own party Congress dismal show in the Delhi Assembly polls, but questioned the BJP about its tall claims of victory. The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party was set for a re...

Table tennis-Qatar lends China team a hand with 2,000 balls

Chinas table tennis federation thanked its Qatari counterpart on Tuesday for providing training facilities and equipment, including 2,000 balls, to its national team, who are training in Doha to avoid the coronavirus outbreak at home. More ...

Indian women eye T20 tri-series title in summit clash against Australia

Their batting woes sorted, India will fancy their chances of claiming the womens T20 tri-series when they face Australia in the summit clash here on Wednesday. After failing to fire in unison in their first three league matches, India produ...

Rebuilding Afghanistan has a high human cost, US agency says

Kabul, Feb 11 AP Rebuilding Afghanistan has cost hundreds of lives, according to a new report released Tuesday by a U.S. government watchdog that monitors the billions of dollars Washington spends in the war-ravaged country. The Special Ins...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020