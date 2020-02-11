Delhi poll results indicate 'winds of change' blowing

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....
More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....
A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...
If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...
New Zealand Innings Martin Guptill b Chahal 66Henry Nicholls c Rahul b Thakur 80 Kane Williamson c Agarwal b Chahal 22Ross Taylor c Kohli b Jadeja 12 Tom Latham not out 32Jimmy Neesham c Kohli b Chahal 19 Colin de Grandhomme not out 54Extra...
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the economy is not in trouble and green shoots are visible with the country moving towards a USD 5 trillion economy. Listing initiatives taken by the government, she said, increasing Fore...
Madrid, Feb 11 AP Spain has rescued 119 migrants from the sea and was looking for 67 others still missing from a boat that was trying to reach European shores, maritime authorities said. A spokesman with Spains Maritime Rescue agency said t...
Carrying blue and white balloons, buntings and giant cut-outs of their leader Arvind Kejriwal, AAP workers went into celebratory mode at the party headquarters on Tuesday as trends showed the party was set for a massive victory in the Delhi...