AAP clinches 10 constituencies

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday registered wins in 10 constituencies, with its prominent faces Manish Sisodia and Raghav Chadha emerging victorious from their respective constituencies after a seasaw battle. Sisodia, who was the deputy chief minister in the

AAP-led dispensation and led the Delhi government's education reforms, defeated his BJP rival Ravinder Singh Negi by over 3,000 votes, after trailing in the initial trends. Raghav Chadha, who was fielded from Rajinder Nagar constituency in place of the sitting MLA, also went on to defeat his BJP rival.

He registered a comfortable victory over his BJP rival Sardar R P Singh from the seat. Atishi, who was fielded from Kalkaji, was also poised for victory after initially trailing from the seat.

However, BJP's candidate for Kalkaji seat, Dharambir Singh alleged that there is an issue with an EVM and requested for a recount, poll officials said. AAP's S K Bagga won from the Krishna Nagar constituency where he was pitted against BJP's Anil Goyal.

The Tri Nagar and Shalimar Bagh seats also went to Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). AAP's Preeti Tomar won the Tri Nagar seat by 12,000 votes, while Bandana Kumari emerged victorious on the Shalimar Bagh seat by a margin of 800 votes.

AAP's Kuldeep Kumar was fighting against Raj Kumar of BJP and defeated him from the Kondli seat. Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat of the AAP defeated BJP's Ram Chander Chawriya from Sultanpur Majra, a reserved seat.

Mohinder Goyal of the AAP also won the Rithala seat after defeating BJP's Manish Chaudhary, while Jangpura seat was won by AAP's Praveen Kumar after defeating BJP's Impreet Singh Bakshi. Ram Singh Netaji of AAP won the Badarpur seat against Ramvir Singh Bidhuri of BJP.

The AAP appeared to be heading back to power for a second term in Delhi, with the party leading in 62 of the total 70 seats, and the BJP ahead in 8 seats, according to the Election Commission figures. The elections to the Delhi Legislative Assembly were held on February 8.

