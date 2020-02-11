Left Menu
I love you: Arvind Kejriwal to people of Delhi

A new kind of politics has emerged from the Delhi Assembly polls with people rewarding the party which built schools, hospitals and provided cheap electricity round-the-clock, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday, hailing AAP's landslide win as a victory of India. "I love you," Kejriwal said in a brief address to joyous supporters and party workers at the AAP's headquarters in the national capital.

According to the latest trends, AAP is leading in 63 out of 70 assembly seats while the BJP is ahead in seven constituencies. "It is a victory of the people of Delhi who considered me their son... Lord Hanuman has blessed us. May god give us more strength to serve people of Delhi," he said.

He said the "politics of work" has taken birth in Delhi and the AAP's victory is of the entire country. "Bharat mata ki jai...Inquilab zindabad," Kejriwal said as he started addressing the supporters.

