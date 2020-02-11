Left Menu
Jharkhand Vikas Morcha to merge with BJP on Feb 17: Babulal Marandi

Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) will merge with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on February 17.

JVM chief Babulal Marandi speaking to reporters on Tuesday. Image Credit: ANI

Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) will merge with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on February 17. "Today in the party meeting, the proposal of merging our party with BJP has been passed with the agreement of all party workers. The function will be held on February 17 in which our workers and BJP will be present," Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) party chief Babulal Marandi on Tuesday announced.

This comes a day after Babulal Marandi met BJP national president JP Nadda in Delhi. The JVM party had last week expelled its MLA Pradeep Yadav from the party's primary membership last week, days after he met Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.

The party had issued a similar notice to party leader Bandhu Tirkey after which he was expelled from the party. JVM is the party founded by former Jharkhand chief minister Babulal Marandi.

The JVM(P) had bagged three seats in the Assembly elections held last year. Besides Pradip Yadav and Bandhu Tirkey, party chief Babulal Marandi had won. (ANI)

