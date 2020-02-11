Pondy Assembly reconvened on Feb 12 to adopt anti-CAA

The Puducherry Assembly has been reconvened to meet on Wednesday to move an anti-CAA resolution. The House is likely to have its session for a day.

Official sources told PTI that the session has been reconvened by Speaker V P Sivakolundhu and the meeting would begin at 9.30 am. The main agenda of the session is for the territorial government to bring in an anti-CAA resolution, they said.

The House has 30 elected legislators (including the Speaker) and three nominated members. The nominated members belonging to the BJP had already submitted a petition to the Speaker in protest against the government's move to pass an anti CAA resolution.

They had also submitted a memorandum to Lt Governor Kiran Bedi seeking her intervention into the matter following which she shot off a letter to Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, saying the Act passed by Parliament was applicable to the union territory and "cannot be questioned or deliberated in any manner." Meanwhile, the Chief Minister declined to respond to reporters' queries on Bedi's letter, here on Tuesday. He contended that as per the conventions he would not say anything when the House has been convened to meet Wednesday.

