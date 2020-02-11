My best birthday gift ever: Kejriwal's wife on AAP's astounding victory

Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, on Tuesday called Aam Aadmi Party's thumping victory in Delhi assembly polls as her "best birthday gift ever". Speaking to ANI, Sunita Kejriwal, whose birthday falls today, said, "This is the biggest gift I ever got! It is the victory of truth. Last time also, there were similar exit polls but we won 67 seats. I must say patience is key."

On being asked about Kejriwal's win from New Delhi Assembly constituency, she said, "It is all Arvind's effort. It is his winning and the people who voted for him. We were just supporting him." She further suggested political parties to focus on the main issues concerning people rather than focusing on baseless accusations.

"Delhi people have answered to all allegations levelled against Kejriwal. Other parties must be used for 'such politics', but it was surprising for us. Politics should be done on issues," she said. In the counting of votes for 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, the trends for all 70 seats suggest that the AAP is heading for a clear win with its candidates leading on 45 seats, and having won 18 seats till 4.55 pm.

The counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly began amid tight security at 8 am today. Delhi went to polls in a single-phase on February 8. (ANI)

