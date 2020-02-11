Kejriwal visits Hanuman mandir as AAP heads for landslide win

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday paid obeisance at the famous Hanuman temple near Connaught Place as his party headed for a landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly polls. Kejriwal was accompanied by his family and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

From the temple, Kejriwal will go to the counting centre to collect his winning certificate from the New Delhi assembly. According to the Election Commission (EC), the ruling Aam Aadmi Party is leading on 63 seats while the BJP on ahead in 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.