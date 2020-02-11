Left Menu
Four female candidates win Delhi assembly polls

As many as four female candidates out of 79 have emerged as winners in the Delhi assembly polls.

  • New Delhi
  Updated: 11-02-2020 18:49 IST
  Created: 11-02-2020 18:49 IST
Four female candidates win Delhi assembly polls
Atishi of Aam Aadmi Party (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

As many as four female candidates out of 79 have emerged as winners in the Delhi assembly polls. They all are Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Atishi, Pramila Tokas, Preeti Tomar, and Raj Kumari Dhillon. The results were announced on Tuesday.

Atishi has bagged the seat of Kalkaji constituency by over 11,000 votes defeating Congress' Shivani Chopra and BJP's Dharambir Singh. Pramila Tokas of the AAP retained her RK Puram assembly seat.

AAP, BJP, and Congress had given tickets to 24 women candidates. The AAP has so far won 43 seats and is leading on 19. The BJP has won five seats and is leading on three. The counting is in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

