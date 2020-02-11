TRS working prez Rama Rao lauds Kejriwal on Delhi win

The ruling Telangana RashraSamithi's working president K T Rama Rao on Tuesdaycongratulated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the AamAadmi Party's resounding victory in the Assembly polls

"Many congratulations to Sri @ArvindKejriwal Ji on animpressive hat trick victory," Rama Rao, son of TelanganaChief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, tweeted

Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party crossed the halfway mark inthe 70-member Delhi Legislative Assembly, winning 36 seats andwas leading in 26 seats by evening on Tuesday, according toElection Commission figures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

