China's Huanggang says virus situation in city remains severe

The Communist Party boss of China's Huanggang city, which has been hard hit by the coronavirus outbreak, said on Tuesday the virus situation in the city was still severe.

The city continues to face shortages of medical supplies such as face masks and protective goggles, Liu Xuerong told a news conference carried live on state television.

