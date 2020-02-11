Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi polls: Celebrations at AAP office as trends show thumping victory for party

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 19:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 19:33 IST
Delhi polls: Celebrations at AAP office as trends show thumping victory for party

Carrying blue and white balloons, buntings and giant cut-outs of their leader Arvind Kejriwal, AAP workers celebrated at the party headquarters on Tuesday as the party headed towards a massive victory in the Delhi Assembly polls. Grooving to the tunes of the party's campaign song - 'Lage Raho Kejriwal' - and drumbeats, hundreds of AAP workers celebrated at the party office.

As the party's tally went up, AAP supporters hugged each other and offered 'ladoos' amid a surcharged atmosphere. Several supporters draped themselves in the Tricolour and flashed victory signs as the giant screen showed the party's surge.

The party workers interpreted the AAP show as the victory of development works. "Delhi bach gaya," said 21-year-old Ramesh Sharma, an engineer and a volunteer who has been campaigning for the party for the past three months.

"We have barely slept in the last few months. I can't tell you how happy we are. It has sent a very strong message that only development work talks, nothing else," he said. A stage, decorated with balloons and flowers, was also set up on the roof of the party office, from where Kejriwal addressed workers.

The AAP chief won the New Delhi seat defeating BJP's Sunil Kumar Yadav. "I love you. It is a victory of the people of Delhi who considered me their son... Lord Hanuman has blessed us. May god give us more strength to serve people of Delhi," Kejriwal said in a brief address to joyous supporters.

During the address, Kejriwal was accompanied by his family and senior party leaders Gopal Rai and Sanjay Singh. He also met his political strategist Prashant Kishor at the party office earlier. According to the Election Commission (EC), the ruling Aam Aadmi Party has won 46 assembly seats and leading on 16 while the BJP won five seats and was leading on three.

"We knew it. We have changed the politics of this country. Now it is Delhi, next is India," said a jubilant Sanjeev Singh, a party volunteer from Hari Nagar. "We hope we get such a clear majority that a message goes out that doing Hindu-Muslim politics will not work anymore," added another volunteer Fareen Khan.

The AAP headquarters were decorated with blue and white balloons and big cut-out of Kejriwal was also put up. A big poster saying "Acche honge paanch saal, Delhi mein toh Kejriwal" was also put up. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh dedicated the victory to the people of Delhi.

"Hindustan jeeta hai (India has won). I want to thank the two crore people of Delhi for making the son of Delhi victorious," Singh said. "People of Delhi have showed the way to the country that only development works will take it forward and not Hindu-Muslim politics. All kind of divisive politics has been rejected by the people of Delhi and we will win 70 out of 70 seats," said Sushil Gupta, AAP Rajya Sabha MP.

Counting centres are spread across 21 locations, spanning 70 constituencies. Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly was held on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

World must consider coronavirus 'public enemy number one' -WHO

The World Health Organization asked countries to be as aggressive as possible in fighting the newly named COVID-19 coronavirus on Tuesday.If the world doesnt want to wake up and consider the virus as public enemy number one, I dont think we...

C'garh: Commando killed in Naxal encounter was to marry in

One of the two elite CoBRA commandos killed in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarhs Bijapur district on Monday was set to get married on March 27 and had even applied for leave for it, a relative said. Purnanand Sahu, part of the 204t...

Syrian army says it will respond to Turkish attacks

The Syrian army said on Tuesday it would respond to attacks by Turkish forces who it said were trying to halt army advances in the last rebel bastion in northwest Syria.In a statement, the army accused Ankara of escalating violations of Syr...

Top FIFA, UEFA officials head to crisis-hit Greece

Athens, Feb 11 AFP Senior officials from FIFA and UEFA are scheduled to visit Athens on February 25 to help resolve a crisis affecting Greek football, the government said Tuesday. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin and FIFA vice president Gr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020