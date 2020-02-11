Delhi election results should be seen as reaction against communal appeasement: Kerala CM
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that the Delhi assembly election result should be seen as a reaction against the communal appeasement.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that the Delhi assembly election result should be seen as a reaction against the communal appeasement. Speaking to reporters, he said, "This election result should be seen as a reaction against the communal appeasement followed by the central government led by BJP and their anti-people policies."
"This election result will give strength to democratic, secular forces that are protesting to protect Constitution and secularism," he further said. Vijayan said that Congress should learn a lesson from this election result.
"Kejriwal government worked for the development of the state, this is a result of that. Congress should learn the lesson from this election result," he said. "The victory of AAP will give strength to the fight against the policies of BJP-led government," he added.
The counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly began amid tight security at 8 am today. Delhi went to polls in a single-phase on February 8. (ANI)
