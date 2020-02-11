Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sri Lanka's opposition in split over common symbol

  • PTI
  • |
  • Colombo
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 19:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 19:49 IST
Sri Lanka's opposition in split over common symbol

Sri Lanka's main opposition UNP has suffered a split over its move to contest the forthcoming parliamentary polls under a new alliance with many political parties seeking a common symbol. A majority of the working committee members, who met on Monday, felt that the party must face the election under the elephant symbol, senior United National Party (UNP) leader Lakshman Kiriella said.

"However, there was opposition to this and the party will meet again on Friday to make a final decision on this," said Kiriella, who is from the camp of former prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. A stormy working committee session held on Monday saw opposition leader Sajith Premadasa, who is also the deputy leader of the UNP, walk out in disagreement, his camp claimed on Tuesday.

Premadasa wants to forge a new opposition alliance under his leadership. Wickremesinghe, who stepped down to make way for Premadasa to become the main opposition leader after November's presidential election defeat, is not averse to Premadasa forming an alliance but wants it to happen under the aegis of the UNP.

Premadasa feels Wickremesinghe is trying to have an indirect control of the alliance curbing him. The Premadasa faction has got a new registration for his new alliance by amending the name and title of a political party which is already registered.

Premadasa sought the amended registration of 'Our National Front' to be named 'United People's Force' and make him its leader. At the working committee meeting, Premadasa argued that he was in favour of using the UNP's elephant symbol but many parties planning to join him prefers a common symbol other than elephant.

The split in the main opposition party is set to help the electoral fortunes of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. His brother Mahinda Rajapaksa-led Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) seeks two-third majority or 150 seats in the 225 member house in the election which is likely to be held in April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Fencing set to make debut in Khelo India at University Games

Fencing is set to make its debut in Khelo India at the University Games, which will take place in Bhubaneswar from February 22 to March 1 this year. Fencers from across the country will now get a huge platform after being included in the Kh...

FACTBOX-Countries evacuating nationals from China coronavirus areas

A growing number of countries around the world are evacuating or planning to evacuate diplomatic staff and citizens from parts of China hit by the new coronavirus.Following are some countries evacuation plans, and how they aim to manage the...

World must consider coronavirus 'public enemy number one' -WHO

The World Health Organization asked countries to be as aggressive as possible in fighting the newly named COVID-19 coronavirus on Tuesday.If the world doesnt want to wake up and consider the virus as public enemy number one, I dont think we...

C'garh: Commando killed in Naxal encounter was to marry in

One of the two elite CoBRA commandos killed in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarhs Bijapur district on Monday was set to get married on March 27 and had even applied for leave for it, a relative said. Purnanand Sahu, part of the 204t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020