Delhi polls: AAP holds on to its vote share; BJP's second-best show, Cong's worst

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 20:24 IST
  • Created: 11-02-2020 20:24 IST
The AAP held on to the nearly 54 per cent votes it had got in the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls, while the BJP bagged its second best of 38.5 per cent votes in Assembly elections in Delhi and the Congress registered its worst-ever performance with its vote share slipping to four per cent. According to Election Commission (EC) figures, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) bagged 53.6 per cent votes in the Delhi Assembly polls, the results of which were declared on Tuesday. It had bagged 54.34 per cent votes in 2015. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has so far won 48 seats and is leading in 14.

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marginally improved its tally of seats from three to seven. The saffron party bagged 38.5 per cent votes in the national capital, six per cent more than the last time. In the Lok Sabha polls held in May last year, the BJP had polled over 56 per cent votes in Delhi, more than the combined vote share of the Congress (22.5 per cent) and the AAP (18.1 per cent), and won all the seven seats.

In the first Assembly polls held in Delhi in 1993, the saffron party had bagged 42.82 per cent votes. It secured 34.02 per cent votes in 1998 and 35.22 per cent votes in 2003. It bagged 36.34 per cent votes in 2008, 33.07 per cent votes in 2013 and 32.19 per cent votes in 2015. However, the worst hit was the Congress with its vote share dipping further to 4.3 per cent.

The grand old party was in power in the national capital from 1998 to 2013. In the 1993 Assembly polls, it had secured 34.48 per cent votes. When it captured power in Delhi in 1998, it had bagged 47.76 per cent votes, followed by 48.13 per cent and 40.31 per cent votes in 2003 and 2008. In 2013, its vote share fell nearly by half to 24.55 per cent and the party managed to win only eight seats. The Congress's vote share dipped further to 9.65 per cent in 2015 and to 4.27 per cent in 2020.

NOTA (none of the above) registered a 0.46-per cent vote share in the Delhi Assembly polls. The Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP), led by Mayawati, had fielded 68 candidates in the national capital. It bagged a mere 0.71 per cent votes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

