FM's inability to answer ques in RS speaks volumes about this govt: Chidambaram

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday said the "unwillingness" or "inability" of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to answer questions in the Rajya Sabha on the economy speaks volumes about the minister as well as the government. "Strange behaviour of FM who declined, or was unable, to answer a question of Mr Anand Sharma in the RS today.

"Her unwillingness, or inability, to answer a straightforward question tells volumes about the FM as well as this government," he said on Twitter. Chidambaram said the clarification was sought on four numbers that are on the first page of Budget at a Glance.

"All that the FM had to do was look at that first page and explain why capex out of borrowed money was reduced from 1.4 to 0.7 per cent of GDP," he said. The senior Congress leader had tore into the Narendra Modi government's handling of the economy, saying it was "perilously close to a collapse" and was being attended to by "incompetent doctors".

