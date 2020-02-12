Left Menu
Development News Edition

AAP MLA wasn't target, assailant specifically attacked volunteer: Delhi Police

Hours after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy was attacked, Delhi Police on Wednesday asserted that Yadav was not the target of the attack but the assailant specifically attacked the AAP worker, who was shot dead in the incident.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 08:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 08:43 IST
AAP MLA wasn't target, assailant specifically attacked volunteer: Delhi Police
Southwest Additional DCP Ingit Pratap Singh while speaking to the reporters on Wednesday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Hours after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy was attacked, Delhi Police on Wednesday asserted that Yadav was not the target of the attack but the assailant specifically attacked the AAP worker, who was shot dead in the incident. "The investigation so far reveals that there was one assailant. Naresh Yadav wasn't the target. The assailant had specifically come to target the man who was shot dead (AAP volunteer)," said Southwest Additional DCP Ingit Pratap Singh.

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR in connection with the case. Around four rounds were fired at the convoy of the party's MLA from Mehrauli, Naresh Yadav, while he was returning from a temple following his win in the Delhi elections on Tuesday. One AAP worker has died and another was injured in the attack.

"The incident is really unfortunate. I do not know the reason behind the attack but it happened all of a sudden. Around four rounds were fired. The vehicle I was in was attacked. I am sure if Police inquires properly, they will be able to identify the assailant," Naresh Yadav, AAP MLA had said. "Two people were shot in which Ashok Man Ji has died and Harender Ji was injured. I do not know whether they attacked me in particular but they certainly targeted our convoy. Anybody could have been shot in this attack," he added confirming the development.

One volunteer Ashok Mann was killed while another volunteer Harender was injured when shots were fired at Yadav's convoy here on Tuesday night. "Shots fired at AAP MLA @MLA_NareshYadav and the volunteers accompanying him while they were on way back from the temple. At least one volunteer has passed away due to bullet wounds. Another is injured," the party tweeted from its official handle on Wednesday.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP galloped to a landslide victory by winning 62 of the 70 seats on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Are UEFA scoring environmental own goal with Euro 2020?

Paris, Feb 12 AFP The 2020 European Championship will be the first to be played all across the continent, with 12 different countries hosting matches, forcing teams and supporters to rack up thousands of air miles and leave behind a giganti...

Euro 2020 sponsors less than green

Moscow, Feb 12 AFP With sponsorship from carmaker Volkswagen and Azerbaijans state-run oil company SOCAR, Euro 2020 proves UEFAs willingness to do business with companies whose environmental records are often less than exemplary. While UEFA...

Democrat Andrew Yang ends 2020 presidential bid

Andrew Yang, the tech-savvy Democratic presidential candidate, who ran on a platform advocating universal basic income and warning against the threats of artificial intelligence, suspended his presidential campaign on Tuesday local time. Wh...

Mexico City killing sparks fury over violence against women

The gruesome murder of a 25-year-old woman in Mexicos capital has unleashed outrage among authorities and rights groups after leaked photos of her mutilated body appeared on the front page of a newspaper.Prosecutors will seek the maximum pu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020