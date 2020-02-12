Left Menu
Delhi school children should get Lord Hanuman's blessings: Vijayvargiya to Kejriwal

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday invoked references of Delhi Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal's victory speech in which he had thanked Lord Hanuman for his blessings and said that school children in Delhi should also get the benefit of the same.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar (Odisha)
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 15:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 15:52 IST
BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya speaks to ANI in Bhubaneswar in Odisha on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday invoked references of Delhi Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal's victory speech in which he had thanked Lord Hanuman for his blessings and said that school children in Delhi should also get the benefit of the same. "Arvind Kejriwal ji has given the credit to Hanuman ji for his victory in Delhi Assembly polls. So, I thought school children should also get the blessings of Hanuman ji," he told ANI.

Earlier, Vijayvargiya congratulated Kejriwal for his victory and took a jibe at him, asking the AAP chief to introduce Hanuman Chalisa in all educational institutions of Delhi. "Congratulations to Arvind Kejriwal Ji! Certainly, whosoever comes to Lord Hanuman gets his blessings. Now the time has come that Hanuman Chalisa recitation should be made compulsory in all schools, madrasas and other educational institutions of Delhi. Why should 'Delhi' children remain deprived of the blessings of Bajrangbali?" he had tweeted in Hindi.

Vijayvargiya's comments come a day after Kejriwal-led AAP won 62 out of 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly polls. On Tuesday, soon after the poll results, Kejriwal had said that Lord Hanuman had blessed the people of Delhi.

"This is the day of Lord Hanuman who has blessed the people of Delhi. We pray that Hanuman Ji keeps showing the right path to us so that we continue to serve people for the next five years," he had said while addressing party workers in Delhi. Later, Kejriwal along with family members and party leaders also visited the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place and offered prayers.

Earlier, a war of words broke out between the AAP and BJP with Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari calling Kejriwal a "nakli bhakt". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

