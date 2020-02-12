Left Menu
Development News Edition

No coalition without Merkel, say German Social Democrats

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 16:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 16:01 IST
No coalition without Merkel, say German Social Democrats
Image Credit: ANI

Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) signaled on Wednesday they could quit their coalition with Angela Merkel's conservatives if she is forced out as chancellor, piling pressure on their partners to avoid a snap election as they pick a new leader. After Merkel's protegee Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer gave up her ambitions for the top job on Monday, the Christian Democrats (CDU) are embarking on choosing a new leader and chancellor candidate for the next federal election due by Oct. 2021.

The possibility of having a rival as party leader while she remains chancellor may be unworkable and force Merkel, who will not seek re-election after leading Europe's biggest economy for around 15 years, to stand down early. This could trigger an early election, not least because the SPD has made clear their coalition deal is only with Merkel.

SPD General-Secretary Lars Klingbeil said the party entered the coalition with Merkel. "And we will leave the coalition with her - as planned at the next regular federal election," he said in some of the clearest comments yet from a senior SPD figure. "I am aware of no other election date," he added.

The fragile coalition has already come close to collapse several times and the selection last year of two leftists as possible new SPD leaders has left the alliance even more shaky. Many lawmakers want to avoid the upheaval of an election during Germany's tenure of the rotating presidency of the EU in the second half of this year.

Klingbeil said he expected the conservatives were aware of their responsibilities and was "not running away from the EU presidency". The SPD may find it impossible to work with at least two of the potential conservative candidates, Friedrich Merz and Jens Spahn, who are further to the right of the CDU than Merkel, although others may be more palatable.

While the SPD wants to stay in government with the conservatives for the full legislative term, it is ready to fight an election at any time, said Klingbeil. Kramp-Karrenbauer threw the CDU, and Merkel's plan for a smooth transition of power, into turmoil on Monday with her announcement which followed months of mounting doubts about her suitability for the top job.

The last straw came last week when a local CDU branch defied her and voted with the far-right to install a local leader.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Deutsche Telekom and Nokia join exodus from Mobile World Congress

Nokia and Deutsche Telekom became the latest big-name companies to pull out of this months Mobile World Congress MWC in Barcelona because of the coronavirus outbreak, adding to the likelihood the event could be scrapped.Franco-Italian chipm...

NIA files charge sheet against 4 Jaish-e-Mohammed aides of Pulwama attack mastermind

The NIA Wednesday filed a supplementary charge sheet against four Jaish-e-Mohammed JeM aides of Pulwama attack mastermind in a case of conspiring terror acts across the country. The NIA had last September filed a charge sheet claiming that ...

Telecoms lobby to discuss Barcelona congress on Wednesday - source

Telecoms industry lobby GSMA will hold a virtual board meeting on Wednesday to discuss a major conference later this month which is looking increasingly threatened by fears of coronavirus, a person with knowledge of the matter said.Board me...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 1715 hours EXPECTED STOTRIES Report of Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger.I-League match between Chennai City and Gukalam Kerala in Coimbatore. Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and FC ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020