Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamata takes out anti-CAA rally in Durgapur

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 16:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 16:16 IST
Mamata takes out anti-CAA rally in Durgapur
Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday took out an anti-CAA rally in the industrial town of Durgapur in West Burdwan district. The TMC supremo was accompanied by senior leaders of the party.

Banerjee, one of the harshest critics of the BJP, has been at the forefront of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the proposed National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register. Banerjee has led numerous protest marches and rallies in various parts of the state against the CAA, NRC and NPR in the last few months..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Deutsche Telekom and Nokia join exodus from Mobile World Congress

Nokia and Deutsche Telekom became the latest big-name companies to pull out of this months Mobile World Congress MWC in Barcelona because of the coronavirus outbreak, adding to the likelihood the event could be scrapped.Franco-Italian chipm...

NIA files charge sheet against 4 Jaish-e-Mohammed aides of Pulwama attack mastermind

The NIA Wednesday filed a supplementary charge sheet against four Jaish-e-Mohammed JeM aides of Pulwama attack mastermind in a case of conspiring terror acts across the country. The NIA had last September filed a charge sheet claiming that ...

Telecoms lobby to discuss Barcelona congress on Wednesday - source

Telecoms industry lobby GSMA will hold a virtual board meeting on Wednesday to discuss a major conference later this month which is looking increasingly threatened by fears of coronavirus, a person with knowledge of the matter said.Board me...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 1715 hours EXPECTED STOTRIES Report of Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger.I-League match between Chennai City and Gukalam Kerala in Coimbatore. Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and FC ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020