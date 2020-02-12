Kejriwal likely to retain cabinet ministers
Arvind Kejriwal is likely to retain all the cabinet ministers who were part of his previous government, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sources said on Wednesday. Manish Sisodia, Rajendra Pal Gautam, Satyendar Jain, Kailash Gahlot, Gopal Rai and Imran Hussain are likely to be retained in the new AAP government, the sources told PTI.
Kejriwal will be sworn-in as chief minister of Delhi on Sunday for the third consecutive time. The sources said that portfolios will be decided later.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
AAP's Leader of Legislature Party to be elected at MLAs' meet on Wednesday: Gopal Rai.
Meeting of newly elected AAP MLAs will be held at CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Wednesday at 11.30 am: AAP leader Gopal Rai.
Delhi polls: Labour Minister Gopal Rai leading from Badarpur constituency by 1,994 votes
Delhi polls: Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot leading by 85 seats on Najafgarh constituency
Delhi polls: Labour Minister Gopal Rai leading from Babarpur constituency by 1,994 votes