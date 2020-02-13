Left Menu
Development News Edition

In wake of impeachment, U.S. senators to visit Ukraine

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 04:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 04:28 IST
In wake of impeachment, U.S. senators to visit Ukraine

Three U.S. senators will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kiev on Friday, seeking to reinforce the importance of his country as a strategic U.S. ally after he found himself at the center of President Donald Trump's acrimonious impeachment trial.

"The U.S.-Ukraine relationship is as important now as ever," Republican Senators Ron Johnson and John Barrasso and Democratic Senator Chris Murphy said in a statement on Wednesday announcing their trip. "The future of Ukraine matters to the United States and we must make sure Ukraine knows that we view them as a strategic ally," they said.

Johnson and Murphy last met with Zelenskiy in Kiev on Sept. 5, as his government was dealing with Trump's decision to freeze nearly $400 million in security assistance. Murphy told reporters at a news conference in Washington with Johnson on Sept. 10 that Ukrainian officials did not have a full understanding of why the money might be withheld, and that they had brought up the issue in every meeting during their trip.

That decision, and Trump's telephone call with the Ukrainian leader to discuss it, became central to an investigation of Trump that led to his impeachment by the Democratic-led House of Representatives late last year. The Republican-led Senate acquitted Trump last week. His defense argued that the money had been withheld because of corruption in Ukraine, not to put pressure on Zelenskiy. Trump insisted his call with Zelenskiy had been "perfect."

Democratic impeachment managers contended that Trump withheld the money to put pressure on Zelenskiy to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democratic rival to Trump as he seeks re-election this year, and Biden's son, Hunter Biden, who was on the board of a Ukrainian company. Johnson is chairman, and Barrasso and Murphy are members, of a Senate subcommittee on Europe and Regional Security Cooperation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Need strategy and develop capabilities to prevent IED attacks: Kishan Reddy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Timberwolves' Towns sitting out with wrist injury

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns is sitting out Wednesdays home game against the Charlotte Hornets due to a left wrist injury, the team announced. Towns underwent an MRI exam on Tuesday, which detected the injury. The Timber...

23 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants held in Maharashtra

About 23 illegal immigrants from Bangladesh were arrested in a major police action at Virar in Palghar district adjoining Mumbai on Wednesday. The arrested persons include 10 women, 12 men, and one minor child.Earlier, the Maharashtra Navni...

UPDATE 1-Accused El Paso shooter pleads not guilty to hate crime charges

A Texas man pleaded not guilty to 90 federal hate crime charges on Wednesday after he was accused of deliberately targeting people of Mexican heritage in the shooting rampage that killed 22 people at a Walmart store in El Paso last year. Pa...

Benn, Stars seek payback against Leafs in Toronto

The Dallas Stars will be out for revenge Thursday night when they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Maple Leafs defeated the Stars 5-3 in Dallas on Jan. 29 and the Stars would like to return the favor as they go for their third straight wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020