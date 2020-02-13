Left Menu
SC order on tainted candidates: Cong says order already 'torn to shreds' by PM

Supreme Court of India (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

With the Supreme Court directing parties to upload online details of pending criminal cases against candidates contesting polls, the Congress on Thursday attacked the BJP over appointing a minister in Karnataka who is accused in mining cases, and alleged that the directive has already been torn to shreds by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Supreme Court has asked all political parties to upload on their website details of pending criminal cases against candidates contesting polls, noting that there has been an alarming increase in criminalisation of politics.

The apex court said political parties will also have to upload reasons for selecting candidates with pending criminal cases on their website. "Today itself, Modi ji has torn to shreds the orders of giving reasons for giving tickets to leaders accused in cases," Surjewala tweeted with a news report on Anand Singh, accused in mining and forest crimes, being appointed the new minister for forest, environment and ecology in Karnataka.

"Modi ji & BJP again come to the rescue of 'Bellary Gang'! SC says give reasons for giving tickets to tainted Netas or contempt! Modiji says make tainted Netas not MLA's alone but Ministers of the ministry, which has been allegedly looted! Will SC issue contempt of PM and Karnataka CM?" Surjewala asked. At a press conference, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said his party welcomes the apex court's decision as it was an important step towards decriminalising politics.

"The judgment of the Supreme Court is a vindication of Rahul Gandhi's fight against criminalisation of politics and his stand to make politics free from crime and criminals," he said. As this historic judgment has come, the BJP has appointed Anand Singh as minister in Karnataka, despite there being 15 cases of corruption against him, Shergill said.

"The BJP is believer of politics of crime and criminals and not clean and clear politics," he said.

