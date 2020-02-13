We must fight BJP-RSS without crossing each other's path:
JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh on Thursday called upon the democratic forces to sink their
differences and put up a fight against "divisive" policies of the RSS and the BJP "without crossing each other's path".
Ghosh addressed a meeting outside the Calcutta University premises after varsity authorities denied
permission for a seminar inside the campus in which she was scheduled to speak.
"If the objective of the fight is the same, everyone should hit the streets against the Hindutva forces without
crossing each other's path," she said. Ghosh's comment came after police denied permission to
her scheduled rally in Durgapur on Wednesday and CU authorities shut the main gate of its College Street campus
after disallowing the seminar earlier in the day. Permission for Aishe Ghosh's Durgapur rally was denied
due to security reasons as its time and route clashed with a scheduled procession of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a
police officer said. However, CU authorities did not cite any reason for
not allowing the programme by Left-leaning organisation, 'Calcutta University Save Autonomy Save University Forum',
sources said. Speaking outside the CU campus, Ghosh said RSS is
implementing its 90-year-old agenda of creating a Hindu Rashtra through the BJP.
"RSS-BJP is branding those speaking against their diabolical gameplan as traitors. They are carrying out attacks
on the campuses. They are attacking girls in JNU. We must stand united against them," she said.
Ghosh said she is not surprised when she is termed a "traitor" by the RSS and BJP and said even Bhagat Singh was
called a betrayer by the British. Later, she took part in an SFI rally from Vidyasagar
Statue to Shyambazar area in the city in which West Bengal Left Front committee chairman Biman Bose and filmmaker Tarun
Majumder were present.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
