We must fight BJP-RSS without crossing each other's path:

  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 18:02 IST
JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh on Thursday called upon the democratic forces to sink their

differences and put up a fight against "divisive" policies of the RSS and the BJP "without crossing each other's path".

Ghosh addressed a meeting outside the Calcutta University premises after varsity authorities denied

permission for a seminar inside the campus in which she was scheduled to speak.

"If the objective of the fight is the same, everyone should hit the streets against the Hindutva forces without

crossing each other's path," she said. Ghosh's comment came after police denied permission to

her scheduled rally in Durgapur on Wednesday and CU authorities shut the main gate of its College Street campus

after disallowing the seminar earlier in the day. Permission for Aishe Ghosh's Durgapur rally was denied

due to security reasons as its time and route clashed with a scheduled procession of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a

police officer said. However, CU authorities did not cite any reason for

not allowing the programme by Left-leaning organisation, 'Calcutta University Save Autonomy Save University Forum',

sources said. Speaking outside the CU campus, Ghosh said RSS is

implementing its 90-year-old agenda of creating a Hindu Rashtra through the BJP.

"RSS-BJP is branding those speaking against their diabolical gameplan as traitors. They are carrying out attacks

on the campuses. They are attacking girls in JNU. We must stand united against them," she said.

Ghosh said she is not surprised when she is termed a "traitor" by the RSS and BJP and said even Bhagat Singh was

called a betrayer by the British. Later, she took part in an SFI rally from Vidyasagar

Statue to Shyambazar area in the city in which West Bengal Left Front committee chairman Biman Bose and filmmaker Tarun

Majumder were present.

