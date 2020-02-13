Former MP Rattan Ajnala, son Amarpal Bony rejoin SAD

In a setback for Akali breakaway Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali), its leader Rattan Singh Ajnala and his son Amarpal Singh Bony rejoined the SAD on Thursday. Former MP Ajnala, who was SAD (Taksali) senior vice president, and two-time former MLA Bony returned to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) after a meeting with its chief Sukhbir Singh Badal at their residence in Amritsar district.

Badal told reporters that he was happy that the Ajnala family had returned to the SAD. Later, Bony attended a SAD rally led by Badal at Rajasansi in the district. Bony had won two assembly elections as a SAD candidate.

Ajnala and Bony along with veteran leaders Ranjit Singh Brahmpura and Sewa Singh Sekhwan were expelled from the SAD for "anti-party" activities in November 2018. They later floated the SAD (Taksali) to take on Badal who they had accused of "deviating" from the 'panthic' agenda and causing "irreparable" damage to the SAD.

Addressing the rally, Bony alleged that the dissidents Akalis could never come together. "They (the dissident Akalis) can never come together be it Taksalis, (Sukhdev Singh) Dhindsa Sahib and Ravi Inder Singh (SAD 1920). There are so many shops (in that group)," he alleged.

"Several conspiracies are going on there and some 'nakabposh' (people wearing masks) were trying to go with the Congress and even were approaching Rahul Gandhi for that,” Bony alleged, saying that the "mother party will always remain the mother". Referring to a December 14 event by rebel SAD leaders in Amritsar, Bony said he felt "hurt" over the felicitation of former Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Paramjit Singh Sarna, who, he said, was a Congressman.

The event was held on the foundation day of the SAD. Ajnala's and Bony's rejoining the SAD comes at a time when expelled leaders Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, his son Paramjit Singh Dhindsa along with SAD (Taksali) leaders are trying to stitch up a front against Sukhbir Badal to "liberate" the SAD from the Badal family and "revive its lost glory".

The Dhindsas had rebelled against the SAD leadership, especially its chief, and had also questioned the leadership over the "lack of democracy" within the party.

