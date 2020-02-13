Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 5-PM Johnson asserts control over UK government, finance minister quits

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 19:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 19:01 IST
UPDATE 5-PM Johnson asserts control over UK government, finance minister quits
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

British finance minister Sajid Javid resigned on Thursday, a surprise move that underlined Prime Minister Boris Johnson's desire to tighten his grip on the government in a long-planned reshuffle by jettisoning a minister who refused to toe the line. Johnson, who wanted to minimize any disruption from the cabinet reshuffle, quickly appointed Javid's deputy Rishi Sunak, an ultra-loyal supporter of the prime minister who has often been put in front of the cameras to sell government policy.

The prime minister's team had carefully choreographed the reshuffle, presenting it as an opportunity to foster new talent, particularly among women, while also rewarding loyal supporters to deliver his vision for Britain beyond Brexit. But the finance minister's resignation - which some commentators said might have been sought by Johnson's team - due to a dispute over Javid's advisers added to the picture that the prime minister will not tolerate dissent in his government.

"He has turned down the job of Chancellor of the Exchequer (finance minister)," a source close to Javid said. The source said Johnson had told Javid he would have to sack his advisers and replace them with advisers from the prime minister's Downing Street office. "The Chancellor said no self-respecting minister would accept those terms."

Sunak, who once worked for investment bank Goldman Sachs and is married to the daughter of an Indian billionaire, is seen by many Conservatives as a safe pair of hands who will easily get on board with Johnson's agenda for a post-Brexit Britain. Sterling rose on the expectation of investors that Sunak's appointment would pave the way for a more expansionary budget next month.

Johnson has promised to reduce the wealth and opportunity gap between parts of Britain by channeling investment into northern and central England, where he won the votes of traditional supporters of the main opposition Labour Party. "CHAOS"

Johnson had not been expected to change the biggest-hitting posts in his government, keeping change to a mimimum. But even the smaller changes in the lower ranks of government offered some insight into how he wanted to tighten his grip on power. His sacking of Northern Ireland minister Julian Smith, who only a month ago had helped broker the restoration of a government in the British province, prompted criticism from politicians north and south of the border with Ireland.

Smith, who had been in charge of parliamentary discipline for Johnson's predecessor, Theresa May, was the first minister to lose his job in the reshuffle. He was joined by business minister Andrea Leadsom and environment minister Theresa Villiers. Ultra-loyal Alok Sharma, a former minister for international development, was appointed as the new minister for business and also the head of the COP26 climate change summit in Scotland in November, due to be attended by world leaders.

But it was Javid's move which shook up the 'business as usual' look that Johnson had wanted to portray. Downing Street aides had previously played down suggestions, based on Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings' well-publicized desire to see a radical reorganization of government, that there would be major changes.

A source in Johnson's office said on Wednesday the prime minister wanted the "reshuffle to set the foundations for the government now and in the future" and to promote new talent, particularly women. It was clear that loyalty mattered to Johnson to be able to deliver his agenda and meet the promises he made in the run-up to the December 12 election, in which he won a large majority.

But opposition politicians said the reshuffle was a mess. "This is a historical record. A government in chaos within weeks of an election," said John McDonnell, finance spokesman for the main opposition Labour Party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Europe worried about medicine stocks as coronavirus spreads

European health ministers expressed concern about stocks of medicine and medical supplies Thursday and urged EU member states to work together against the new coronavirus outbreak. There have so far been only around 35 detected cases of the...

CDC confirms 15th case of coronavirus in the United States

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Thursday confirmed the 15th case of the coronavirus in the United States, and said the person under federal quarantine at an airbase in Texas was the latest confirmed case.It is the...

INS Jamuna to do detailed hydrographic survey during deployment in SL

Indian Navys Sandhayak-class ship INS Jamuna, which has arrived in Sri Lanka, will carry out detailed hydrographic surveys and several shore-based survey activities over the two-month deployment period, officials said on Thursday. Hydrograp...

Mercator Q3 net loss narrows to Rs 64.22 cr

Shipping firm Mercator Ltd on Thursday reported narrowing of consolidated net loss to Rs 64.22 crore during the quarter ended December. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 449.77 crore during the same period a year ago, Mercator said in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020