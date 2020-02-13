Left Menu
Present situation in country matter of grave concern: Akali stalwart Parkash Badal

  Updated: 13-02-2020 20:20 IST
  • Created: 13-02-2020 20:20 IST
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) stalwart Parkash Singh Badal on Thursday said minorities have to be taken along to successfully run a government, asserting that all religions should be respected. The remark came against the backdrop of criticism of the BJP, an old ally of the SAD, over the amended Citizenship Act and plans to implement a National Register of Citizens.

Addressing a rally here, Badal also expressed "grave concern" over the situation in the country. "It is a matter of grave concern that the present situation in the country is not that good. I will say that all religions should be respected and take along minorities, take along your allies if you have to be successful in running the government so that all brothers (countrymen) consider themselves part of a family," Badal said.

"Christians, Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs brothers should embrace each other rather than we sow seeds of hatred," he added. The SAD had earlier wanted Muslims to be included in the CAA, a legislation which seeks to give citizenship to the persecuted minorities of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The Akalis, who are part of the NDA, even refused to contest the recently held Delhi Assembly polls after it was asked by the BJP to change its stand on the CAA. Badal said those in power at the Centre and the states should ensure that the country was run strictly in accordance with secular democratic ethos as enshrined in the Constitution.

"It is written in our Constitution that our country will have secular and democratic rule," he said. "Any deviation from the sacred principles of secularism can only weaken our country. Those in power at the state as well as others must work unitedly and tirelessly to safeguard, preserve and protect India as a secular democracy.

"This is the legacy we inherited from the great Guru Sahiban, saints and seers. And this is the legacy we must leave for the coming generations," Badal added. The Akali leader lashed out at the Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government for failing to keep poll promises, asking him either to honour the promises made to people or quit.

He also targeted senior leaders Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, who were expelled from the party, saying they were given every post they desired for but still they chose to backstab the party at the instance of "anti-panthic" forces. SAD chief Sukhbir Badal said the people would not allow Amarinder Singh's move to "break" the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee to succeed.

He also accused the CM of "befooling" the people by making "false" promises in the name of the 'Dasam Pitah' (Tenth Sikh master Guru Gobind Singh). The SAD chief alleged that electricity had become "expensive" in Punjab due to the "mismanagement and scams" of the Congress.

He added that Congress leaders had struck "underhand deals" with the management of the private thermal plants which resulted in a loss or Rs 4,100 crore to the state exchequer. Sukhbir Badal claimed that power purchased at Rs 3 per unit was being sold to consumers at Rs 9 to Rs 10 per unit.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Spains High Court on Thursday ordered Emilio Lozoya, former chief executive of Mexican state oil firm Pemex, to be held in a Spanish jail pending an extradition request from Mexico where he faces corruption charges.Lozoya appeared in court ...

Two of the Houston Astros top hitters, third baseman Alex Bregman and second baseman Jose Altuve, issued apologies for their role in a sign-stealing plot that led to the dismissal of manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeffrey Luhnow. I ha...

Russia said on Thursday it was alarmed by a trip to a Norwegian outpost in the Arctic by a U.S. Air Force unit and urged Oslo to refrain from what it said were de-stabilizing moves in the strategic region. A squadron of U.S. Air Force staff...

The Income Tax Department claimed on Thursday to have detected unaccounted income of over Rs 2000 crore in searches conducted by it at more than 40 premises located at Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Cuddapah, Vishakhapatnam, Delhi and Pune on Febru...
