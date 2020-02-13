Former UK finance minister Javid says he could not accept Johnson's demands

Former British finance minister Sajid Javid said on Thursday he had resigned because no self-respecting minister would accept Prime Minister Boris Johnson's demands to fire his political advisers.

"The conditions were attached that I replace all my political advisers," Javid told reporters. "I don't believe any self-respecting minister would accept such conditions. I, therefore, felt the best thing was to go."

