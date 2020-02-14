Left Menu
Trivendra Singh Rawat holds meeting of U'khand Ministers and MLAs

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat held a meeting, termed 'Manthan' with the ministers and MLAs of the state over the development work done by his government and also discussed the upcoming projects of his government.

Visual from the meeting presided by CM Trivendra Singh Rawat in Dehradun on Thursday. photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat held a meeting, termed 'Manthan' with the ministers and MLAs of the state over the development work done by his government and also discussed the upcoming projects of his government. The upcoming developmental works to be undertaken in the state were also discussed in the meeting held at the Chief Minister's residence.

The MLAs also gave suggestions regarding the needs of their region to the ministers at the meeting. "We have fulfilled 57 percent of the promises (in BJP's manifesto) made to the people in three years of our rule, work on the rest is ongoing. We are going to begin work on three big projects on the completion of three years of our government," Rawat said addressing the meeting.

"The first will be to honor the youth who have worked for reversing the brain-drain. The second is organizing an adventure summit in Ramnagar, and Tehri Lake festival will also be organised on a grand scale," he added. The Chief Minister said that the 15th Finance Commission has recommended a grant of Rs 5 thousand crore annually to the state to mitigate the losses during the 14th Commission's implementation, which will lead to a profit of Rs 30 thousand crore in the coming years.

Under the Disaster Relief Fund, the state will now receive Rs 1041 crores instead of Rs 200 crore, according to Rawat. Vidhan Sabha Speaker Premchand Aggarwal, Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj, Harak Singh Rawat, among others were present at the meeting held on Thursday. (ANI)

