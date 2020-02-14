Left Menu
Left parties to protest against Trump's visit to India

The Left parties will stage a protest against US President Donald Trump's maiden visit to India scheduled for later this month.

US President Donald Trump (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Left parties will stage a protest against US President Donald Trump's maiden visit to India scheduled for later this month. Trump will pay a two-day state visit to India from February 24 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"CPI and CPI (M) will stage a protest against Donald Trump's visit to the country. The agitation is likely to take place on February 24," CPI General Secretary D Raja told ANI. "Left parties are of the view that people should express their strong opposition to Donald Trump when he is visiting India and there are several reasons to oppose his visit. India, instead of pursuing an independent foreign policy, is succumbing to the pressure of the US on every issue," he said.

"India is becoming subservient to the US' imperious power and we can not agree to this. We can not keep quiet on such matters. I think many other political parties, civil societies, organisations and individuals will express their protest. Even the All India Peace and Solidarity organisation is considering to give a call for protest," Raja further said. During the visit, Trump, who will be accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, will attend official engagements in New Delhi and Ahmedabad, and interact with a wide cross-section of the Indian society, the MEA said in a statement.

The announcement of Trump's first official visit to India was earlier made by the White House on Monday, which, in a statement, said that the US President and PM Modi had agreed during a recent phone conversation that the trip will "further strengthen the United States-India strategic partnership and highlight the strong and enduring bonds between the American and Indian people". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

