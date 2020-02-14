Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump visit: Cong says AMC building wall to mask slum area

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 17:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 16:55 IST
Trump visit: Cong says AMC building wall to mask slum area
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to Ahmedabad on February 24, the opposition Congress has alleged the BJP-ruled civic body here is building a 500-meter long wall near the airport to block the view of a slum colony. The Congress said the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation(AMC) is constructing the wall to keep the slum colony, where people live in poverty, out of sight of the US President. Refuting the allegations, AMC officials on Friday said the construction of the wall, around four feet in height, was approved much before Trump's Gujarat visit was finalized. The wall is being built on an AMC-owned plot in Sardar Nagar, which has several slum structures and is situated along a road that leads to the Indira bridge on the outskirts of the city from the Ahmedabad International Airport.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner KB Thakkar said it was not clear if the route, on which the wall is being built, will be used by the US president's motorcade. "This wall, around 500-meter-long and four feet high, has nothing to do with Trump's visit. A wall was already there for many years. After it got dilapidated, we decided to build a new one. An online tender was also issued over a month back, much before Trump's visit was announced. This is the compound wall is surrounding our plot," said Thakkar.

Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi alleged the wall was being built to hide the stark reality of people living in penury in the area."The BJP government and the AMC are trying their best to hide reality from Trump. Instead of alleviating poverty, the ruling dispensation is hiding the poor by building a wall. It proves that poverty has increased manifold during the BJP'sThe 25-year rule in Gujarat. "Such tactics of hiding poor people were also used when Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the city in 2014.

This is very unfortunate," said Doshi. According to another AMC official, this slum locality, along the road from the airport to Indira bridge, is part of Sardar Nagar township and the civic body has been trying to make the lives of residents there better."This wall was planned over a month back and it has nothing to do with Trump's visit. Senior officials had visited the slum area to understand their problems. "We have even constructed pay-and-use toilets for them. This wall is necessary to protect a nearby green patch from garbage dumping by slum-dwellers," the second official said. Earlier this week, it was announced that Trump will start his two-day India visit from Ahmedabad, where he will take part in a grand roadshow, visit the Sabarmati Ashram and inaugurate a newly-built cricket stadium with

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24. During his visit to Modi's home state Gujarat, Trump, along with the Indian prime minister, would participate in a grand roadshow, planned along a 7-km stretch from the Ahmedabad airport to the Sabarmati Ashram, sources had said. If this route is used for the roadshow, the slum locality near Indira bridge, which is in the opposite direction, will not come into the picture, said, officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Third Indian crew on board cruise ship off Japanese coast tests positive for coronavirus

A third Indian crew onboard a cruise ship off the Japanese coast has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Indian Embassy in Japan said on Friday as authorities confirmed that 218 people have been infected with the deadly virus on ...

Sanjeev Chawla's counsel tells HC that during his extradition MHA assured UK govt he would be kept in Tihar jail only to face trial.

Sanjeev Chawlas counsel tells HC that during his extradition MHA assured UK govt he would be kept in Tihar jail only to face trial....

Suspended MLA seeks more time for�reply to Speaker''s notice

Suspended ruling Congress legislator N Dhanavelou on Friday sought more time to reply tothe notice issued to him by Puducherry assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu on why no action should be taken against theformer under the anti-defection law...

Pranavi makes a winning debut on pro circuit, wins third leg of Hero WPGT

Young Pranavi Urs made a winning start to her professional career as she notched up a one-shot victory in the third leg of the Hero Womens Pro Golf Tour at the TNGF Cosmo Golf course here on Friday. It was a second successive victory for Pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020