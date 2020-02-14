Left Menu
Development News Edition

VP Naidu enquires about progress of projects relating to AP and Telangana

The Vice President also enquired about the progress of the Hyderabad-Warangal Industrial Corridor and Hyderabad-Nagpur Industrial Corridor in Telangana.

VP Naidu enquires about progress of projects relating to AP and Telangana
Shri Naidu asked the officials to expedite all ongoing projects and ensure timely completion as most of these projects were part of the Andhra Pradesh State Reorganisation Act, 2014. Image Credit: Twitter(@VPSecretariat)

The Vice President of India, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu today interacted with the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal and officials of the Ministry at his residence and enquired about the progress of projects relating to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

During the interaction, the officials briefed him about the progress of Vishakhapatnam Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC), Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP), Kakinada, Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), Kakinada, and Spice Park at Guntur.

Referring to Spice Park at Guntur, the Vice President wanted the Ministry to explore the possibility of a linkage with the NG Ranga Agricultural University in the same district. He said that some of the students might be interested to become agri-entrepreneurs and set up units in the park.

The Vice President also enquired about the progress of the Hyderabad-Warangal Industrial Corridor and Hyderabad-Nagpur Industrial Corridor in Telangana. Shri Naidu also enquired about the Pharma City project, coming up at Mucherla in the state.

Shri Naidu asked the officials to expedite all ongoing projects and ensure timely completion as most of these projects were part of the Andhra Pradesh State Reorganisation Act, 2014. He suggested to the Minister to hold a review meeting with the officials of both the state governments and identify the bottlenecks if any, in the execution of the projects.

The officials informed the Vice President that they would coordinate with the respective state governments.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Cong attacks BJP on Pulwama attack, asks who benefited most from strike

Mounting a fresh offensive against the BJP government on the first anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack, the Congress on Friday accused it of using the sacrifice of soldiers for electoral gains and asked who benefited the most from the ...

Kanhaiya''s cavalcade attacked again in Bihar; vehicle damaged,

The cavalcade of CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar was attacked here on Friday by a mobopposing his state-wide tour against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, seriously damaging the vehicle in whichhe was travelling and leaving several people injur...

WRAPUP 7-Coronavirus hits Chinese health workers as economy limps back to life

Virus has killed six Chinese medical workers China says mainland cases rise by 5,090, with 121 new deaths Cities, offices, and factories still struggling with restrictions Cambodian PM welcomes passengers from the cruise liner Graphics on...

FACTBOX-Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

Here are the latest developments around the coronavirus outbreak China reported 121 new deaths on Friday, bringing the toll to 1,380. Another 5,090 new cases were confirmed, pushing up the number of infected patients to 63,851. In Hubei pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020