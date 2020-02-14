VP Naidu enquires about progress of projects relating to AP and Telangana

The Vice President of India, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu today interacted with the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal and officials of the Ministry at his residence and enquired about the progress of projects relating to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

During the interaction, the officials briefed him about the progress of Vishakhapatnam Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC), Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP), Kakinada, Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), Kakinada, and Spice Park at Guntur.

Referring to Spice Park at Guntur, the Vice President wanted the Ministry to explore the possibility of a linkage with the NG Ranga Agricultural University in the same district. He said that some of the students might be interested to become agri-entrepreneurs and set up units in the park.

The Vice President also enquired about the progress of the Hyderabad-Warangal Industrial Corridor and Hyderabad-Nagpur Industrial Corridor in Telangana. Shri Naidu also enquired about the Pharma City project, coming up at Mucherla in the state.

Shri Naidu asked the officials to expedite all ongoing projects and ensure timely completion as most of these projects were part of the Andhra Pradesh State Reorganisation Act, 2014. He suggested to the Minister to hold a review meeting with the officials of both the state governments and identify the bottlenecks if any, in the execution of the projects.

The officials informed the Vice President that they would coordinate with the respective state governments.

(With Inputs from PIB)

