Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt hasn't answered questions on intelligence failure in Pulwama attack: Congress

The Congress on Friday alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre has not answered questions related to intelligence failure in the Pulwama terror attack and was "allergic to accountability on questions relating to lapses of national security."

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 20:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 20:02 IST
Govt hasn't answered questions on intelligence failure in Pulwama attack: Congress
Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill talking to ANI in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Congress on Friday alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre has not answered questions related to intelligence failure in the Pulwama terror attack and was "allergic to accountability on questions relating to lapses of national security." Addressing a press conference here, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said the BJP-led government takes credit for the sacrifice of soldiers and for achievements in the field of the national security but was "scared to face questions."

Shergill alleged that the BJP has a "use and throw policy towards the soldiers, towards their sacrifice." Paying tributes to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack on this day last year, Shergill said that the party salutes their bravery.

"It is a well-known fact that Pakistan was behind Pulwama attack but it is a well-kept secret by the BJP how such a massive intelligence failure, leading to the terror attack, took place," he said. He asked how IED in such big quantity entered Jammu and Kashmir and who in the administration were accountable for the "massive intelligence failure" that led to the loss of 40 lives.

"Why was intelligence report leading or indicating that such an attack would happen ignored. Why were the jawans not air-lifted during their movement? What is the role of Dy SP Davinder Singh and on whose 'isharaa' (indication) was he working? Who was giving him the indication to go and indicate or help in the Pulwama attack?" Shergill asked. He asked when the inquiry report about "intelligence failure" leading to Pulwama attack be made public.

The government has ruled out intelligence failure in Pulwama terror attack. The Congress leader accused the BJP of being guilty of "betraying, backstabbing and misleading" families of martyrs by not fulfilling the promise made by the central government after the Pulwama attack.

Shergill said the family of Kaushal Kumar Rawat, who lost his life in the terror attack, has said that promises of compensation and job have not been fulfilled till now. He said similar remarks have been made by Sanju Devi, a widow. "The BJP's focus is only on vote security and not on national security. The BJP is guilty of using the sacrifice and blood of their soldiers for etching votes," he alleged.

The Congress leader said BJP had sought votes "in the name of Pulwama attack" in recent elections. He said the BJP should answer questions so that Pulwama-like attack does not happen. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Aramco to report 2019 results on March 16

Saudi Aramco will report 2019 full-year results on March 16, the oil giant said on its website httpswww.saudiaramco.comeninvestorsfinancial-newsevents on Friday, its first set of financial results after the company went public in December.A...

UPDATE 1-U.S. blacklists Sri Lankan army commander, cites killings, abuses

The United States has imposed sanctions on Sri Lankas army chief, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, for alleged human rights violations including extrajudicial killings in 2009 during the countrys civil war, U.S. Secretary of State Mike P...

SpiceJet posts Rs 73.2 cr Q3 profit; considering Boeing's compensation offer for MAX planes

SpiceJet on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 73.2 crore in the third quarter ended December 2019 and said Boeing has offered an interim compensation with respect to grounding of MAX planes, a development that has substantially hit the air...

PE firms eyeing office, retail segment in Bengal

Global private equity firms are looking for opportunities in office and retail space in thereal estate sector in West Bengal after a successful stint in the logistics segment, a property consultant said on Friday.Global private equity firms...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020